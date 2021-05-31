Nigeria: Bandits Demand N50m Ransom to Release Abductees

31 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Romoke W. Ahmad

Armed bandits who attacked Batatti in Lavun local government area of Niger state have demanded for N50 million in ransom before releasing their hostages.

This is as the chairman of Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers and the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, called for an emergency meeting of districts and village heads over the kidnap of five persons from Batatti.

It was learnt that the bandits are already demanding N50 million as ransoms to secure the release of the five victims even as other valuables including laptops and handsets were carted away.

It would be recalled that bandits numbering about 10 had on Friday stormed Batatti at 8:00 pm, kidnapped five persons and injured several others.

An eyewitness disclosed that the bandits operated in the shop of one Kolade Olushoshola at Batatti and other shops along Bida-Mokwa High Way.

The eye witness account showed that one Zacharia, who was at the shop to purchase a recharge card when the bandits struck, was among those who sustained injuries.

It was reliably gathered that the bandits arrived Batatti in a white Hillux vehicle and performed congregational 'Ishai' prayers with the members of the community before shooting into the air.

The action of the bandits, the witness stated, made shop owners, petty traders within the vicinity to abandon their wares and shops for safety.

"After several hours of wreaking havoc on Batatti, they left the area through Gbangbagi community to the forest of Fazhi and Kutigi the headquarters of Lavun Local Government Area," the witness said.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SDP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reach for reaction as at the time of filing this report.

