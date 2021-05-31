Nigeria: Sowore Rushed to Hospital After Teargas Incident

31 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Omoyele Sowore, publisher and human rights activist, is currently being treated at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja after he was teargassed on Monday morning.

Inibehe Effiong, one of Sowore's lawyers, had narrated how a female police officer allegedly fired teargas at Sowore at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

"Omoyele Sowore has just been shot by a female police officer at the Unity Fountain in Abuja. He is being taken to the hospital for treatment."

"The officer fired a teargas cannister directly at his right thigh. Sowore was specifically targeted.

The criminal officer is said to be CSP Atine. I watched Sowore being shot live on Facebook.

"This is what Nigeria has been turned into under Buhari. They've declared war on the Civic Space.

The FCT Police Commissioner has fenced the Unity Fountain with iron and cables to prevent protests.

This is a criminal offence under the Anti-Torture Act of 2017," Effiong wrote in a Facebook post.

Details later...

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

