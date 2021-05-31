South Sudan: Sudan Govt - SPLM-N Negotiations Resume in Juba

31 May 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Juba — Negotiations between Sudan's transitional government and the Sudan People's liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu, resumed today in Juba, capital of South Sudan. The government delegation will deliver its response to the draft framework agreement submitted by the SPLM-N, which was handed over by the mediation at the weekend.

Mediation committee rapporteur Dhieu Mathok announced that the draft framework agreement includes a translation of the Declaration of Principles signed in Juba. Negotiations were adjourned until today to provide an opportunity for the government to study and discuss the draft framework agreement submitted.

Today's sitting is being attended by all parties to the negotiation from the transactional government, the South Sudanese mediation, and a number of experts and international observers.

Background:

El Hilu withdrew from the previous Juba peace talks in August in protest of the chairmanship of the government delegation by Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. The rebels accuse the RSF forces of committing "heinous crimes" against civilians in various parts of Sudan.

In November, El Hilu reaffirmed his eagerness "to reach a peaceful, just, and comprehensive political settlement of the Sudanese problem that would put an end to the civil wars in Sudan".

A Declaration of Principles was signed on March 28, in which the two parties agreed "to work together to achieve and consolidate the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Sudan".

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.