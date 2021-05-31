Zimbabwe: Darikwa Offered New Contract At Wigan

Warriors defender Tendayi Darikwa is set to remain at the former Premier League side next season after being offered a new contract last week.

The 29-year-old footballer arrived at Wigan in January on a six-month contract, from Championship side Nottingham Forest, where he struggled to get game time following his return from a lengthy injury that derailed his blossoming career.

Despite arriving at Wigan on the back of having been frozen at Nottingham for the first half of the previous season, Darikwa went on to become a key figure in the Latics' squad during the second half of the just concluded campaign after helping Wigan Athletic survive relegation from England's League One.

The former Burney defender featured 26 times in the league, starting in the first XI in all his appearances as he helped Wigan survive relegation from England's League One.

After his heroics, Darikwa is one of the nine players who have been offered new deals at Wigan as he is now set to remain in the English third tier next season after his contract with Nottingham Forest expired.

Wigan confirmed the news in their list of players who they have retained in their squad for the upcoming new season.

The list of retained players which was posted on Wigan's official website on Thursday included Darikwa, Joe Dodoo, Lee Evans Owen Evans, Jamie Jones, Kyle Joseph, Will Keane, Chris Merrie and Viv Solomon-Otabor who are all out of contract this English summer.

The League One side also confirmed that the trio of Zach Clough, Dan Gardner, Alex Perry and Corey Whelan will all leave the club at the end of their existing deals.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Wigan Athletic would like to thank all those departing for their efforts during their time with the club, and wish them all the best for the future."