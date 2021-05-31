Zimbabwe: City, Chiefs Share Spoils in Four-Goal Thriller

30 May 2021
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Fortune Mbele

BULAWAYO City and Bulawayo Chiefs played a draw in an exciting Chibuku Super Cup match that had two penalties at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

The two sides now lag behind with a point each after they lost their Group two matches last week with City losing to Chicken Inn while Chiefs lost to Highlanders.

City lost 2-0 to Chicken Inn while Chiefs fell 1-0 to Highlanders and the Gamecocks rule the roost with Highlanders on the second spot as they clash at BF this afternoon.

Hugh Chikosa drew first blood for The Ninjas in the 18th minute after he was set up by the industrious Farau Matare in a move that involved promising youngster Mthokozisi Masebe.

The Ninjas then dominated the first half, but could not get the goals with City mounting up their challenge to the end of that first stanza and going into the second half. They were rewarded in the 78th minute through substitute Wellington Mudyariwa who converted from the spot after Chiefs defender Ben Nyahunzvi handled inside the box under pressure.

The game appeared to be ending as a 1-1 draw, but City went ahead in the 82nd minute through a Mgcini Sibanda brilliant header from a Mudyariwa cross.

With City having a win at the back of their minds, referee Hardley Ndazi adjudged Wilfred Munorwei handled inside the box and awarded Chiefs a penalty, which was converted by Billie Vheremu for the two sides to share the spoils.

City had their fair of chances in the first half with Lucky Ndlela almost coming up with an equaliser in the 24th, minute, but he skied his effort from just outside the box.

Elshamar Farasi, who came in for an injured Humphrey Ncube, who was fouled just outside the box, wasted a free-kick in the 31st minute from outside the box as City continued to mount attack on The Ninjas.

Five minutes before the break, Makosa had another opportunity for Chiefs, but his shot hit the cross-bar.

In the 48th minute Arthur Musiyiwa unleashed a thunderbolt which was punched away for corner-kick by Bulawayo City goalkeeper Bhekimpilo Ncube.

Both City and Chiefs coaches Philani Ncube and Thulani Sibanda were satisfied after picking up their first points of the tournament following defeats in their opening games last week.

Rivals Highlanders and Chicken Inn, who both got off to winning starts in their opening matches last week, face-off in the top-of-the-group clash at the same venue today.

Bulawayo City... ... ... .. (0) 2

Bulawayo Chiefs... ... ... (1) 2

