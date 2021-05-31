South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,662,825 Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa on 30 May 2021 is 1 662 825, with 3 755 new cases reported over the past 24 hours.

Deaths and Recoveries

In the last 24 hours, 76 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 0, Free State 8, Gauteng 17, Kwa-Zulu Natal 0, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 0, North West 44, Northern Cape 1 and West- ern Cape 6 which brings the total to 56 439 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 556 874 representing a recovery rate of 93, 6%.

The total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 479 768. The total vaccinated in Phase Two as at midnight today is 488 551. These vaccinations were with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Total individuals vaccinated; Sisonke and Pfizer first dose is 968 319.