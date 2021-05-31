Zimbabwe: Ngezi Platinum Beat Hwahwa

A brace by newboy Valentine Kadonzvo helped Ngezi Platinum Stars to a 3-0 victory over Hwahwa in the Chibuku Super Cup tie played at Mandava this afternoon.

After missing the opening tie against Triangle last week due to registration issues, Kadonzvo was given a starting berth ahead of Nyasha Chintuli in the only change made by coach Rodwell Dhlakama from last week's team.

And the former Dynamos and Chicken Inn winger duly repaid the faith with a wonder goal in the sixth minute and he followed that with a simple tap in four minutes from the break.

His goals were sandwiched by a fortutious ricochet by an impressive Wellington Taderera.

Although the Mhondoro team tried to add to their tally in the second half, Hwahwa made sure they kept the score line a bit respectable especially given that they lost their opener against FC Platinum 6-0 last week.

Ngezi maintained their second place because they have scored less goals compared to FC Platinum who lead the standings.

Teams

Ngezi Platinum

Nelson Chadya, Devon Chafa (Ariel Makopa 74th min)Denver Mukamba, Polite Moyo, Gerald Takwara, Qadr Amini, Wellington Taderera (Junior Zindoga), Anelka Chivandire (Nigel Makumbe 58th min) Marvellous Mukumba, Keith Murera, Valentine Kadonzvo (Nyasha Chintuli 58th min)

Whawha

Simon Nyama (Terrence Chiku 60th min), Roy Useni, Terrence Daka, Justin Gadzani (Admiral Matope 77th min) Ronwell Matutu, Leonard Jani, Evidence Mawanda (Nicholas Tshuma 70th min) Edmore Muzanenamo, Albert Matewu (Donald Madzinga 60th min), King Nasama, Xolani Ncube