Zimbabwe: Soldiers Fire Blanks

Army sides Black Rhinos and Cranborne Bullets played out to a thrilling nil-all draw in their Chibuku Super Cup Group Three encounter here yesterday.

The match, a derby clash between two Harare-based army sides, lived up to its billing as it was contested in an intense atmosphere with the two sides going hard for all three points.

In the end, the key highlights of the match were two missed opportunities by Black Rhinos' Farai Banda from the penalty spot, then Cranborne Bullets' Marlven Whata who fluffed his effort in added time with just the goalkeeper at his mercy.

Rhinos were given a penalty eight minutes into the second half following a handling offence in the box and Banda's casual approach could have undone him as he sent his effort well wide.

The two teams were both physical in their approach and a lot of fouls characterised the match, but still it provided enthralling entertainment. With the draw, Rhinos stayed on top of the log following their 4-1 win over Tenax last week, while Bullets also moved to four points but with an inferior goal difference as they beat Manica Diamonds 1-0 in their first match.

Tenax and Manica Diamonds clash at 1pm today in the first Manicaland derby as both sides seek their first points.

"We are doing well although we think we should have taken our chances from the few that we managed to create," Bullets coach Nesbert Saruchera said after the match.

"But I am happy with the performance."

Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa said he was pleased with the single point but wants maximum points in the next match.

"It was a close game but we managed to get a couple of chances. It was a game of two halves, first half they were on top, but second half we were all over them," Maruwa observed after the match.

"We still have four games to play, we just have to concentrate and target a positive result in the next match against Manica Diamonds."

Black Rhinos... ... ... ... 0

Cranborne Bullets... ... . 0