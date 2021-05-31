Ghana: Buhari Off to Ghana On Sunday

29 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja on Sunday for Accra, Ghana to attend an emergency Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS, convened to discuss recent political developments in Mali.

The meeting is at the instance of the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS and President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

President Buhari will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd); Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adebayo; and Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the President's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

The statement recalled that the President had met with the Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator in Mali, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who briefed him on the latest developments in the country following his meeting with key political actors in the West African country prior to the Extraordinary Summit.

"As the situation in Mali continues to evolve, Nigeria had condemned the May 24 military coup, the subsequent detention of the president and prime minister by soldiers, and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilian officials detained," the statement added.

President Buhari is expected back in Abuja immediately after the one-day summit.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

