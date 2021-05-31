South Africa: Relations Between Athletes and the Media Are a Necessary Evil, but Humour Does Help

31 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Craig Ray

I certainly have sympathy for athletes who have to endure terrible questions at press conferences, but it's a two-way street and the media are not there as praise singers.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

This week tennis superstar Naomi Osaka posted on her social media platforms that she would not be doing press conferences at the upcoming French Open at Roland Garros to protect her mental health.

She is tired of inane questions, or worse, spiky exchanges with the media when probing about weaknesses in her game. Osaka believes that that kind of questioning can lead to self-doubt. "I'm not going to subject myself to people who doubt me," she said.

I certainly have sympathy for athletes who have to endure terrible questions, but the media are not there as praise singers either. The media's job is not to cheerlead, but to attempt to ask questions that will shed light on an issue, a moment or a single incident in a match.

The media sometimes fail, but it's also a two-way street. Surly, obnoxious athletes (I'm not suggesting Osaka is one) ensure that exchanges become more negative. I can assure athletes, most of us in the...

