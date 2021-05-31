South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Congratulates Pitso Mosimane On Al Ahly Continental Cup Victory

31 May 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Pitso Mosimane on leading the continent's top football club, Al Ahly, to victory in the African Super Cup on Friday, 28 May 2021.

Al Ahly's win over Renaissance of Morocco earned the former Mamelodi Sundowns manager his fourth title with Al Ahly since joining the club six months ago.

President Ramaphosa said: "Pitso Mosimane is an outstanding flag-bearer for our country and for football.

"His outstanding performance and that of his club shows what is possible when talent moves freely around our continent to unite people from diverse backgrounds and national origin and inspire them to achieve extraordinary things."

