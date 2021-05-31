South Africa: Naspers-Prosus Share Swap - Idiotic or Ingenious?

analysis

Naspers is facing some trenchant criticism of its masterplan to crush the discount at which it trades in relation to its constituent parts which has increased to enormous proportions, with one advisory company going so far as to call the plan 'idiotic'.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Despite criticism of the plan, Naspers and its relatively newly formed subsidiary Prosus now listed in Amsterdam are pressing ahead, with CFO Basil Sgourdos upbeat and confident Naspers will vote in favour of the deal.

Naspers executives are frantically busy in a determined effort to convince shareholders that the new plan will work, saying the more they interact with the shareholder base, the more support they are getting.

Because Naspers itself is controlled by a high-voting share structure, and because it currently holds 72.5% of the shares in Prosus, it's almost a foregone conclusion the simple-majority vote will be carried. But there is now an uncomfortable possibility that independent shareholders might vote against the deal which would be hugely embarrassing for Prosus and Nasper's management and corporate advisors.

Sgourdos says this is not what the company would want and he doesn't think it will happen. But pitted against his...