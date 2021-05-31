South Africa: Alleged Dududu Drug Dealer Nabbed for Attempted Murder

31 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

In the early hours of Sunday morning, police members from Dududu South African Police Service (SAPS) received information that men at a tavern were threatening patrons with firearms.

Police responded to the complaint and upon arrival at the tavern, noticed men seated outside the tavern fitting the description.

The police members approached and immediately recognised one man as a known drug dealer.

One of the suspects produced two firearms and shot towards the approaching police members. The members retaliated and the suspect was subsequently shot in his left thigh and buttocks.

His firearms, a Magnum revolver with three empty cartridges and a Norinco pistol with five live rounds of ammunition, with the serial number erased, fell on the ground. No members were injured during the shootout and the other man fled towards the bushes.

Upon searching the suspect, a further five live 9mm rounds were found in his pocket. The suspect was immediately arrested and taken to the hospital for medical attention under police guard.

The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing.

The suspect, aged 26, will appear at Vulamehlo Magistrate's Court as soon as he is discharged from hospital on charges of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition charges.

