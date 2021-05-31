South Africa: SA Reports 3,755 New Covid-19 Infections

South Africa has recorded 3 755 new COVID-19 infections, as President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to lockdown adjusted level two, with effect from Monday.

This means South Africa now has 1 662 825 cases of Coronavirus since the first person tested positive in March last year.

Meanwhile, 24 more deaths were reported on Sunday, pushing the tally to 56 439.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, North West recorded the highest number of deaths after 44 patients died due to COVID-19 related complications.

The province is followed by 17 fatalities in Gauteng, eight in Free State, six in the Western Cape, one in the Northern Cape, while the rest of the province recorded zero deaths.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients," said Mkhize.

In addition, the recovery rate has now dropped to 93.6% after 1 556 874 beat COVID-19, while the country currently has 49 512 active cases.

According to the latest statistics, Gauteng is currently the hardest hit province with 15 872 people who are currently infected.

In addition, 8 131 active cases are in the Free State, 8 012 in the Northern Cape, 6 528 in the North West, 4 221 in KwaZulu-Natal, 3 560 in the Western Cape, 1 647 in Mpumalanga, 845 in the Eastern Cape and 696 in Limpopo.

The information is based on the 11 606 570 tests, of which 31 523 were performed in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, close to one million people have been vaccinated in South Africa.

Mkhize said 968 319 people have been inoculated, of which 479 768 were vaccinated under the Sisonke Study, while 488 551 received the Pfizer vaccine under the second phase of the country's vaccination rollout programme.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are now 169 597 415 confirmed global cases of COVID-19, including 3 530 582 deaths.