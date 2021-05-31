South Africa: Mantashe Has Left South African Independent Power Producers Out in the Cold, and We're Giving Up

opinion

After five years of research, development and being 'shovel ready', locally-owned renewable energy companies have been effectively frozen out by Gwede Mantashe's latest procurement announcement. Local Independent Power Producers have been left with stranded projects and five years of costs in keeping them 'construction ready' at the government's request.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe recently announced a raft of measures aimed at resurrecting the ailing state procurement of renewable energy. However, in a glaring omission, he failed to mention any intention to progress with a set of fully developed and awarded renewable energy projects representing 100MW of locally developed capacity, still awaiting Eskom's signature.

Now instead of progressing with the projects that have been kept "shovel ready" for five years, he appears to prioritise the awarding of "emergency" projects to foreign-led entities such as those hailing from Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

The Small Projects Programme (SPP) was established in 2013 through the Department of Energy (DoE), in parallel to the conventional Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (REIPPPP). It was facilitated by the Independent Power Producers (IPP) office to award projects up to 5MW in size with the stated objective "to allow South African citizens who...