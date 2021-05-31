South Africa: Police Divers Recover Body From Water Canal

31 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A 30-year-old man has been taken into police custody for an alleged murder which occurred on a farm in Theunissen on Sunday.

The body of a male victim, identified as Ditsebe Lesotho, was retrieved from a water canal by police divers after police were called to the crime scene.

The body was found wrapped with a blanket and tied with wires to the trolley that was allegedly used to drag him from the house, the scene where he was killed.

Police also discovered that the male sustained an open wound on the head and a knife was stuck on his hip.

It is believed a hammer was used as a murder weapon, which was found and confiscated by police at the scene where the body was dragged with a trolley.

The suspect, whose acts were witnessed by a community member, was apprehended and handed over to the police.

A case of murder was opened for further investigation, the 30-year-old suspect was arrested and will be charged for murder.

He will appear at the Theunissen Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.