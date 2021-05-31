South Africa: Budget 2021 Vote Debates - When an Obsession With Numbers Trumps Quality and Accountability

30 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Marianne Merten

The Budget vote debates have been dull, exceedingly so. With a few exceptions, ministers simply ticked the boxes for how many rands were allocated for what - with that sounding quite familiar as talk of new measures continues alongside pledges, but action not so much. Still, the overarching ministerial narrative is one of progress already made.

It's been Budget vote season in Parliament. From Tuesday to Friday there have been up to nine such debates a day. Snappy online sessions of just over two hours until 4 June when the Budget, officially the Appropriation Bill, is passed in the House.

And adopted it will be, as in all previous years, on the back of numbers of the majority of the governing ANC that currently holds 230 of the 400 seats.

But Parliament has the power to amend, or even reject, a departmental Budget. It's been a power hard fought for over several years as National Treasury resisted, but ultimately Section 77(2) of the Constitution won. Since 2009 the Money Bills Amendment Procedure and Related Matters Act has allowed the public representatives elected into the National Assembly...

