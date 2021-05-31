South Africa: Let's Seize the Moment of a Groundbreaking HIV Vaccine Approach and Covid-19 Immunisation Success

analysis

For those affected by HIV, watching the stunningly swift development of not one but multiple successful Covid-19 vaccines in less than a year, has been partly inspirational, but also partly disheartening. If a Covid-19 vaccine can be developed so fast, many would understandably ask why, after decades, are we still so far from having a vaccine for HIV? Surely, more can be done to speed up and better finance the development of an effective vaccine against HIV/Aids.

Shannon Hader is Deputy Executive Director for Programming at UNAIDS and an Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations. David Wilson is Program Director at the World Bank and Task Manager of the World Bank's Covid-19, health security and HIV work. Kathy Ward is a member of Wilson's team.

Honestly, the different trajectories are due, in good part, to the fact that HIV is so different from anything we have conquered in the past - a challenging reality that the scientists who have laboured for decades to develop an HIV vaccine know all too well. Unlike coronavirus and other viruses, we don't have a natural model of people acquiring HIV and then becoming immune to it to build from -- the vaccine needs to...