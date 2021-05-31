South Africa: Let's Seize the Moment of a Groundbreaking HIV Vaccine Approach and Covid-19 Immunisation Success

30 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shannon Hader, David Wilson and Kathy Ward

For those affected by HIV, watching the stunningly swift development of not one but multiple successful Covid-19 vaccines in less than a year, has been partly inspirational, but also partly disheartening. If a Covid-19 vaccine can be developed so fast, many would understandably ask why, after decades, are we still so far from having a vaccine for HIV? Surely, more can be done to speed up and better finance the development of an effective vaccine against HIV/Aids.

Shannon Hader is Deputy Executive Director for Programming at UNAIDS and an Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations. David Wilson is Program Director at the World Bank and Task Manager of the World Bank's Covid-19, health security and HIV work. Kathy Ward is a member of Wilson's team.

Honestly, the different trajectories are due, in good part, to the fact that HIV is so different from anything we have conquered in the past - a challenging reality that the scientists who have laboured for decades to develop an HIV vaccine know all too well. Unlike coronavirus and other viruses, we don't have a natural model of people acquiring HIV and then becoming immune to it to build from -- the vaccine needs to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.