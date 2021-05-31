South Africa: SAPS Blew R1.6 Billion in Irregular PPE Expenditure From March to August 2020, Confidential Internal Audit Uncovers

analysis

The report points to a serious lack of management, stating that 'the principal safeguard against fraud, misstatement and irregularities is an effective system of internal control'.

A confidential South African Police Service (SAPS) risk-based and compliance draft internal audit report has unearthed a massive R1.6-billion in irregular personal protective equipment (PPE) procurements by the SAPS that took place in just six months of 2020.

The amount includes R11-million paid out on a verbal order in May 2020 to a "non-profit" company, Dr Love Foundation, "who could not be traced on Treasury's Database of Small Business Development", the audit noted.

The tender for cloth masks and sachets of hand sanitiser was awarded after "the supplier wrote a correspondence to SAPS stating that his foundation intends to offer services and assistance to SAPS in the current fight against the pandemic".

The 27-page "Draft Audit Report, Division Supply Management 2020/21, File Reference C23/3/21", dated September 2020, covered transactions from March 2020 to August 2020 and which did not form part of the Auditor-General's sample.

The delegation of authority within the SAPS does not provide for verbal authorisation on transactions of more than R500,000. Despite that, "Thirty four (34) orders to the value of...