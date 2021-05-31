South Africa: SAPS Blew R1.6 Billion in Irregular PPE Expenditure From March to August 2020, Confidential Internal Audit Uncovers

30 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

The report points to a serious lack of management, stating that 'the principal safeguard against fraud, misstatement and irregularities is an effective system of internal control'.

A confidential South African Police Service (SAPS) risk-based and compliance draft internal audit report has unearthed a massive R1.6-billion in irregular personal protective equipment (PPE) procurements by the SAPS that took place in just six months of 2020.

The amount includes R11-million paid out on a verbal order in May 2020 to a "non-profit" company, Dr Love Foundation, "who could not be traced on Treasury's Database of Small Business Development", the audit noted.

The tender for cloth masks and sachets of hand sanitiser was awarded after "the supplier wrote a correspondence to SAPS stating that his foundation intends to offer services and assistance to SAPS in the current fight against the pandemic".

The 27-page "Draft Audit Report, Division Supply Management 2020/21, File Reference C23/3/21", dated September 2020, covered transactions from March 2020 to August 2020 and which did not form part of the Auditor-General's sample.

The delegation of authority within the SAPS does not provide for verbal authorisation on transactions of more than R500,000. Despite that, "Thirty four (34) orders to the value of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.