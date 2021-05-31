South Africa: Behaviour Change and Vigilance - the Keys to Curbing Infections On SA Campuses

30 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Pitt

Pockets of Covid-19 cases at Post Schooling Education Training institutions are gradually being identified in light of warnings of an approaching third wave. Changes in behaviour could make or break how well institutions fare if a third wave hits provinces.

In the last month, close to ten students at North West Community Education And Training College tested positive for Covid-19, along with a general increase in Covid-cases within the education sector in the North West.

Sol Plaatje University in Kimberly announced on 23 May, that thirteen positive Covid cases had been reported between 3 and 16 May, and 30 staff members were identified as having come into contact with people who had tested positive. The university deferred the commencement of its second term to curb the spread on campus, their announcement said.

The incidents come as reports of a third wave hang over the country.

But despite the pockets of Covid-cases at the PSET institutions, according to Dr Ahluwalia Ramneek, CEO of national agency Higher Health, the sector has been relatively calm and no institution had been identified as an "outbreak institution" so far in terms of rising infections.

"We had to open our campuses," Ramneek said, adding that it...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.