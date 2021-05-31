South Africa: Behaviour Change and Vigilance - the Keys to Curbing Infections On SA Campuses

analysis

Pockets of Covid-19 cases at Post Schooling Education Training institutions are gradually being identified in light of warnings of an approaching third wave. Changes in behaviour could make or break how well institutions fare if a third wave hits provinces.

In the last month, close to ten students at North West Community Education And Training College tested positive for Covid-19, along with a general increase in Covid-cases within the education sector in the North West.

Sol Plaatje University in Kimberly announced on 23 May, that thirteen positive Covid cases had been reported between 3 and 16 May, and 30 staff members were identified as having come into contact with people who had tested positive. The university deferred the commencement of its second term to curb the spread on campus, their announcement said.

The incidents come as reports of a third wave hang over the country.

But despite the pockets of Covid-cases at the PSET institutions, according to Dr Ahluwalia Ramneek, CEO of national agency Higher Health, the sector has been relatively calm and no institution had been identified as an "outbreak institution" so far in terms of rising infections.

"We had to open our campuses," Ramneek said, adding that it...