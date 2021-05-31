Liberia: EPA Holds Youth Environment, Climate Action Summit

... Ahead of national environment and climate change conference

The Environment Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) and partners including Youth Civic Leadership and Environmental Studies (CYCLES) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) will on Monday, 31 May 2021 commence a two-day 'youth environment and climate action summit' ahead of Wednesday's National Conference on Environment and Climate Change.

The two-day 'youth environment and climate action summit' is intended to advance youth decision and input through an integrated approach on key international conventions, agreements and national policies on climate change.

The summit which precedes the Government of Liberia's planned National Conference on Environment and Climate Change is also intended to follow-up on review of progress and challenges on climate and environment policies and action plans.

The Liberian Government through the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, is expected to hold a National Conference on the Environment and Climate Change from 2-5 June, 2021 in Monrovia and Robertsports, Montserrado and Grand Cape Mount counties, respectively.

The gathering which would run from May 30 to 1st June, 2021 will be held under the theme: "Awakening the Consciousness of Young People on the Environment and Climate Issues."

According to a release from the EPA, the summit is being jointly organized by would also facilitate youth peer learning, advance transformative solutions and actions to accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Africa Agenda 2063 through the Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) and other national policies on climate change and environment.

The release said the 'youth environment and climate action summit' which also seeks to provide a platform for youth peer learning and for sharing experiences, approaches, good practices and lesson learned with the view of accelerating the implementation of the SDGs, the Africa Agenda 2063 and the PAPD is also expected to identify and access gaps, challenges and opportunities associated with the implementation of key national policies and strategies that are targeted at achieving implementation of the SDG, the Africa Agenda 2063 and the PAPD specific to combating climate change and addressing the issue of protecting the environment.

"The summit is inspired by the huge challenge that Climate Change poses to national growth and human development as wells the above gaps identified which limits the active participation and robust contribution of young people," EPA Executive Director, Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh said.

Prof. Tarpeh disclosed that the Youth Environment and Climate Action Summit is instituted to serve as a platform for youth engagement with government, local and international stakeholders and partners to building a firm foundation for inclusion of youth in the decision- making process and policy reform on climate change and environment.