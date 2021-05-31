Liberia: Jeety Hopes to Inspire Other Philanthropists

-Continues inmates feeding initiative at MCP

Indian Businessman Upjit Singh Sachedeva (Jeety) says through his monthly distribution of home - cooked hot food to inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison, he strongly believes that he will be able to inspire one of his fellow businessmen who will also think about helping the inmates one day.

"Today we have come here again on our inspiration which we believe in: Don't give to get; give to inspire others," Mr. Jeety said Saturday, 29 May during his regular hot meal distribution exercise inside the prison compound.

Mr. Sachedeva over the weekend distributed hot cooked meal to cover over 1,300 inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison or South Beach as part of his commitment to feed the prison population there once a month with home - cooked food.

With this aim, he said he and his team from the Jeety Trading Corporation carried home - cooked hot food for over 1,300 inmates which included rice, kidney beans, chicken, water, juice and cakes.

Mr. Sachedeva explained that his food distribution initiative is from Jeety Trading Corporation, adding that "we are not getting external support or internal support from anyone."

Mr. Sachedeva said he started the initiative since 2017 solely from Jeety Trading Corporation, noting that the food was meant for the inmates to feel that they are being fed and taken care of very well.

Mr. Sachedeva said he believes that prisoners and inmates are not only kept in custody for the crimes they have committed, but they have gone into prison to be reformed.

He thanked the prison commander Captain FedellNyentu Thomas, Jr., who on behalf of Col. Varney Lake, Prison Superintendent, received Jeety and his team at the prison facilities for the food distribution.

Recognizing that he cannot do the work alone, Mr. Sachedeva also thanked his own team from Jeety Trading Corporation for the dedicated efforts it makes in ensuring that the food is prepared on time and ready for distribution to the inmates.

Mr. Sachedeva's efforts in forging friendship, cordiality, peace and love between Liberia and India and enormous contributions to the growth of Liberia's commercial sector have been recognized by both the past and current governments.

The Indian businessman and philanthropist was in April this year honored and decorated by Liberian authorities with the rank of Knight Grand Commander of Humane Order of African Redemption during a cocktail reception held in honor of members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps here.

At that event on 23 April, Mr. Sachedeva renewed his pledge to continue his humanitarian and philanthropist works even having ended his tour of duty as India's honorary consul general in Liberia.

Upon receiving Mr. Sachedeva and his team at the Monrovia Central Prison, Captain FedellNyentu Thomas, Jr., thanked the Indian Businessman for his initiative, saying he is not a new guest from the Jeety Trading Corporation.

"As we all know, this is something that he usually do especially for the prison institution, so this is not new as I said and Jeety has been so good to the inmate population by feeding our inmates at a specific interval," Captain Thomas said.

Thomas expressed hope that Mr. Jeety's kind gesture and whatever he decides to do for Liberians and those in prison will be blessed by God so that it continues to go a long and attract others so that they too can stretch out helping hands.