Gambia: Scorpions to Assemble in Turkey Today for Int'l Training Camp

The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions are set to assemble in Turkey today, Monday for an international training camp.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges will clash with Niger, Togo and Kosovo in international friendly matches during their training camp in Turkey.

The international training camp is part of The Gambia's preparations for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Cameroon.

The Scorpions secured qualification to the continent's biggest football fiesta following their slender 1-0 victory over Angola in a tightly-contested qualifier match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on 25 March 2021, thanks to striker Assan Ceesay's second half strike.

The Gambia finished top-spot in Group D of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with 10 points after six group matches.