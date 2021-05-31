Cameroon: World No Tobacco Day - Smokers, It Is Time to Quit!

The day is commemorated today on some 100 reasons why people should stop smoking henceforth.

The saying goes that "quitters never win," but in the case of tobacco, quitters are the real winners. It is within this backdrop that the World No Tobacco Day is commemorated today; May 31, 2021 on theme, "Commit to Quit." The day gives tobacco users a fresh opportunity to determine and lead a healthier life.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "When the news came out that smokers were more likely to develop severe disease with Covid-19 compared to non-smokers, it triggered millions of smokers to want to quit tobacco...,". However, without adequate support, quitting for many smokers in Cameroon has been incredibly challenging. That is why the World No Tobacco Day focuses on spreading awareness about the dangers of using tobacco and how a number of health problems can be better tackled by doctors or averted when one quits smoking. The WHO says, "Today can be Day 1" in an effort to quit tobacco. According to statistics from the WHO, tobacco causes eight million deaths every year. Evidence released this year shows that smokers were more likely to develop severe disease with Covid-19 compared to non-smokers.

It is certain smokers have a greater risk of developing a severe case and dying from Covid-19. Although the Covid-19 pandemic has led to millions of tobacco users saying they want to quit, one of them in Yaounde who opts for anonymity says it is a difficult road to take. On several occasions, the smoker says he has taken steps to quit smoking even before the Covid-19 pandemic. "I spend money to purchase nicotine chewing gum to replace cigarettes, but I do not know when I abandoned the nicotine gum for a stick of cigarette", he explained. The smoker further revealed that the presence of nicotine in tobacco seems to have a strong impact on him. The effect of nicotine absorbed at each puff is felt quickly. It brings to me a feeling of pleasure and well-being", he added. Another smoker says the nicotine found in tobacco is highly addictive and creates dependence. Most smokers seem not to know how to part ways with the behavioral and emotional ties they have with tobacco especially when taking a cup of coffee.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

No matter anybody's attachment to tobacco, medics say the dangers of smoking are almost immediate as everything about a smoker stinks, from the skin, to the entire house, clothes, fingers and breath. However, the benefits of quitting tobacco are almost immediate. Experts say after just 20 minutes of quitting smoking, the heart rate drops. Within 12 hours, the carbon monoxide level in the blood drops to normal. Within 1-9 months, coughing and shortness of breath decrease. Within 5-15 years, the stroke risk is reduced to that of a non-smoker. Within 10 years, the lung cancer death rate is about half that of a smoker. Within 15 years, the risk of heart disease is that of a non-smoker. As such, it is indeed time for smokers to quit.