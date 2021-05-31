Cameroon: Divine Favour - God's Grace Has Taken Me Where Certificates Couldn't!

The gospel Njang singer today boasts two albums - despite tough humble beginnings that made success in life more than a tall order.

"My level of education was not really the best because my father could not afford it," Tandap Elvine, better known as Divine Favour, recalls unabashedly. "The children were many and things were hard for him. So I stopped school after earning the First School Leaving Certificate in 2003 in Government School, Mbobar, Luh," explains the gospel Njang artiste. "That I today write and speak English fairly well is the Lord's doing. Where education and certificates could not take me, God's grace did it for me!" says Favour with a tinge of fulfillment.

Born on April 9, 1989 in Luh, Ndu Subdivision, Donga-Mantung Division of the North West Region, Divine Favour today boasts two albums and a number of singles. She began singing in a choir and in 2016 recorded her first album, "Come and join me." It was produced by Tnellz, the founder of Black Home Music, Bamenda. In 2017, Favour left Bamenda for Douala where she is now based.

"While in Douala, I kept writing songs. In 2018 I released my second album, "Kuhsi Nyu" (Praise the Lord!), which is booming on Equinox TV, Boom TV, STV and DBS," she says. The second album was produced by JB Records and the video shot by Studio Onze Production, Douala, with the sponsorship of John Tanto Ande. "On January 8, 2020 I released another cultural track titled "Rkongni" (or love). Hahahahaha, nobody listens to it sitting down because it is pure culture!!" Favour says chuckling.

Tandap Elvine, whose Divine Favour name was given by the wife of a prophet after praying for her, fell in love with singing since childhood. "Music has always been my passion. God has given me the Grace to write and compose songs people listen to and are touched by the messages. Singing gives me joy and enables me to forget my challenges," says Elvine who is also a traditional wear designer. She produces the costumes used in her videos and concerts.

"I do gospel music in a traditional way because I love praising God with my culture. I sing in English, Pidgin English and my language, Limbum. Many youths are ashamed to tell you where they come from. What a life! God was not stupid to have created you there. Be proud of where you come from and who you are!" Divine Favour admonishes. Before concluding: "I love singing in my language because I love where I come from - my homeland."