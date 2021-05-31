Central Africa: Cameroon-Equatorial Guinea - Regional Integration Allies

31 May 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Promoting sub-regional integration within Central Africa is a constant preoccupation for Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea. Both countries share ideas and cooperate on projects that foster regional integration. The subject was thus at the centre of discussions during an audience the President of the Republic, Paul Biya granted the Equato-Guinean Minister of State for Regional Integration, Baltasar Engonga Edjo'o on May 28, 2021. He was also the bearer of a sealed message from President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The construction of a bridge over the Ntem River, on the Kribi-Campo (Cameroon) to Bata (Equatorial Guinea) corridor which seeks to strengthen and increase movement of persons and goods, ease and promote trade, as well as ensuring safe crossing over the river, came under discussions at the Unity Palace. Constructing the said bridge will speed up commercial relations between the two countries in particular and the sub region in general.

Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea are neighbouring nations which belong to the same regional economic blocs like the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) besides being members of the African Union and the United Nations. Several accords for mutual growth exist between the two countries that share historical ties.

As two friendly and brotherly nations, they support each other in times of difficulty. A humanitarian mission was sent to Equatorial Guinea on March 15, 2021 by the President of the Republic following the unfortunate violent fire outbreak in a military base in Bata on Sunday March 7, 2021. Border security remains a major concern for the two nations. A cooperation agreement on collaboration and joint action modalities of cross border security between Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon was signed in Malabo on July 21, 2020. The agreement consolidated proceedings undertaken in Yaounde on June 29 and 30, 2020 to strengthen cross border defence and security. Bilateral relations between the two countries in various domains have always been described by either parties as friendly with concerted efforts on further deepening the ties.

