Cameroon: Facelift for Host Infrastructure

The Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex will host the games and some training sessions. Meanwhile, the Mfandena gymnasium and the National Advanced School of Public Works will serve for trainings.

The Senior Women Handball Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is drawing near with the concerned infrastructures preparing to host the competition in serenity. The Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex has been earmarked to host the games and some training sessions. On Saturday May 29, 2021 when we visited the complex, it was evident that the infrastructure in terms of hygiene and maintenance from the reporter's eye was on point. The surroundings, the main hall and the pitch itself were visibly clean. A source at the complex assured us that maintenance and hygiene work have been done to ensure that the competition is well organised. What seemed to be lacking was the facilities required for the handball game in the main hall. Enquiring on why this was the case, one of the rapporteurs of the Material, Logistics and Decoration sub-commission, Henry Achifon, assured us that, all will be installed as soon as possible. He said they were bracing up to see that the "Teraflex" (plastic handball floor) is fitted today, May 31, 2021. Seating boxes and all other equipment needed for the handball game, he added, will be installed soonest for the competition to hold in the most comfortable environment.

The Mfandena gymnasium, Achifon said, is the main training ground for the teams. At the time of this report, renovation works were being finalized. Achifon added that works are almost completed and they are just waiting for the renovators to give them the green light to start installing the "Teraflex" and all other equipment needed for the training sessions.

The handball pitch of National Advanced School of Publics Works, as per Achifon, is another secondary ground that will host some training sessions. The multiplication of the training grounds, as per stakeholders, is to ensure that all the teams have a soothing environment to brace up for their games. Worth recalling is the fact that Cameroon will be playing the opening game on June 8, 2021 against Kenya at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex.