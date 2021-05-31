Cameroon: Nfon Victor Mukete - Deceased Kumba-Bafaw Ruler Laid to Rest

The late Senator was honoured with official burial and Grand Cordon of Cameroon Order of Merit during a crowd-puller ceremony in his native Kumba on May 29, 2021.

Paramount ruler of Kumba-Bafaw, Senator Nfon emeritus Victor Esemingsongo Mukete, who died last 10 April, 2021, at 103 was interred Saturday 29 May, 2021, in the confines of his palace in Kumba, headquarters of Meme Division in the South West Region of Cameroon. His burial followed lavished ceremonials in his honour organised on 28 April, 2021, at the Conference Centre in Yaounde where he worked and died as Senator in the Cameroon Upper House of Parliament.

A final burial rite was officiated the next day in his Kumba Palace chaired by South West Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai. The late patriotic centenarian was given top State honours to include a posthumous medal of Grand Cordon of Cameroon Order of Merit and the official obsequies decreed on 28 April, 2021, by the Head of State, President Paul Biya.

The ceremony bidding eternal farewell to the defunct politician, agriculturalist, humanist, Christian and Statesman, displayed in his palace yard in Kumba last Saturday, featured the South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai, as chair who read out the Head of States message to Mukete family. Flanking the Governor were Government Ministers of South West origin, colleague Senators and Members of Parliament. Also conspicuously present were friends from within Cameroon and abroad, mourners, the deceased's nucleus and extended family, amidst a crowd of sympathisers and Kumba residents.

As a faithful Christian of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, a church service of the PCC in the presence of Catholic Bishops and other sister denominations graced Mukete's funeral. Several speakers pictured Mukete's life as peace loving, patriotic and one of the architects of Cameroon's unification. Eulogies to elevate the deceased came from the lone surviving brother, Prince Ndoki Mukete, one of the sons, Prince Ekale Mukete, the South West Elite read by Professor Ngolle Ngolle, CAMTEL' General Manager Judith Yah Sunday, the South West Chiefs by Chief Robinson, from the CPDM presented by Peter Mafany Musonge, and Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai ended with the reading of the Head of State's message to the family.

Military honours marked the three-hour long ceremony as the casket was wrapped in the national flag. Before taking to its final resting place, the succeeding Chief, Nfon Ekoko Mukete, was asked to place the medal of Grand Cordon of Cameroon Merit on his father's casket as it had been awarded in Yaounde the previous day.