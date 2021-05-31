Cameroon: Douala - 258 People Awarded Medals

This was in a brief ceremony presided over by the Governor on May 28, 2021.

Some 258 people from all walks of life received medals awarded them by the State on the occasion of the 49th anniversary of Cameroon's independence on May 20th 2021. This was in a ceremony at the Besseke ceremonial ground in Douala, presided over by the Governor of the Littoral region, Samuel Ivaha Diboua. Prominent among the recipients, was the Senior Divisional Officer for Wouri, Benjamin Mboutou, before assisting the Governor to affix the medals on the other recipients who included administrators, military men, police officers, farmers, sports personalities and business people.

The medals ranged from the Order of Valour, to knighthood passing though the Order of Merit, the Order of Sports Merits, Order of Agricultural Merit, Order of Public Force Merit. Under the Order of Valour was one Grand Officer of Dignity; four Grand Commander; seven Grand Officers and ten Knights. On the Order of Merit roll were seven Grand Cordon Dignitaries; five Commander, 13 Officers and 98 knights. Concerning the Order of Agriculture Merit, there were three knights; Order of sports merit, One Officer and one Knight. The bulks of the recipients were for the Order of public force Merit (108).

"I have just been knighted by the Head of State and in Great Britain when you are knighted they start calling you Sir. So I am very elated for such a mark of recognition coming from the highest personality of the land and it inspires me to work harder to continue meriting his confidence", said Agbor George Arrey, a recipient of the Knight of the National Order of Valour.

The strictly protocol ceremony which took place under the strict respect of anti-Covid-19 measures, consisted of the singing of the national anthem and the direct award of the medals. Family members were prevented from jubilating until the end of the ceremony when they could congratulate their loved ones and offer bouquets of flowers. The celebration continued in private homes. It is worthy to note that photographers also did brisk business as the scrambled to have the best shot of the recipients as the meals was being affixed on their chest, which they in turn sold at exorbitant sums of money.