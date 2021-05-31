Cameroon: Cycling Tour of Cameroon - Daumont Wins Second Lap

The cyclist from Burkina Faso won the race ran yesterday between Ntui and Ombessa in 2h49"53.

The 17th edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon entered the second day yesterday May 30, 2021. The race took place along the Ntui-Obala-Ombessa highway covering a distance of 112km. Kick off was at the ceremonial ground of Ntui. Cameroonians from all walks of life thronged the venue to watch the kick off. The weather was bright with a temperature of about 21c.

At take-off, all the 66 cyclists were present. The cyclists rode through the town of Ntui before the take-off of the race proper. As they rode past towns and villages, the public lined the roads to cheer the cyclists. It was a tough race as the athletes displayed rich talents. The race was particular in that it went through two divisions in the same region, that is the Centre Region. At the end of the race, Paul Daumont from the national team of Burkina Faso finished first in 2h49'53". Merci Peter from Global Cycling was second with 19" behind the winner and Kone Souleymane from Burkina Faso was third with the same time record. Kamzong Abossolo from the SNH Vélo Club won the blue jersey for the best Cameroonian. That earned him FCFA 100,000 offered by an elite of the Mbam and Inoubou Division, Minister Achille Bassilekin III of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises. The yellow jersey went to Andreev Yordan from Martigues Sport France. The white and red dotted jersey for the best clumber went to Genov Nikolay of the national team of Bulgaria and the white jersey for the best youth went to Leonien Alexandre from Martigues Sport.

During the first lap that took place along the Yaounde-Ayos highway on Saturday May 29, 2021, Andreev Yordan was the winner. The third lap will take place along the Bangangte-Nkongsamba highway today over a distance of 98km.