South Africa: Calls to 'Reimagine, Recreate and Restore' Ecosystems and Use Education in the Fight for Social Justice

analysis

This week civil society will reiterate the call to 'reimagine, recreate and restore' global ecosystems. Meanwhile, Prof Thuli Madonsela will host a conference on the power of education in the fight for social justice. And two noteworthy books will be launched online.

This week, the focus turns to planning the restoration of ecosystems on World Environment Day on Saturday 5 June. The day will also launch the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration which will run until 2030. The mission: revive billions of hectares of forest, farmland, ocean floors and everything in between.

To learn more about ecosystem restoration, browse through the United Nation's playbook -- "A practical guide to healing the planet".

There are hundreds of official events starting on Monday 31 May and ending on Saturday 5 June. From restoring urban spaces to implementing "climate-resilient reforestation", the line-up has something for every interest in every region of the world.

The rest of the week...

On Monday 31 May, historian Rachel Sandwell will present her paper "The Impasses of Politics: Sexual Violence and the ANC in Exile" during a seminar hosted by the Wits Institute for Social and Economic research. The paper unpacks how violence is framed as either...