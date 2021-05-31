South Africa: Calls to 'Reimagine, Recreate and Restore' Ecosystems and Use Education in the Fight for Social Justice

31 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

This week civil society will reiterate the call to 'reimagine, recreate and restore' global ecosystems. Meanwhile, Prof Thuli Madonsela will host a conference on the power of education in the fight for social justice. And two noteworthy books will be launched online.

This week, the focus turns to planning the restoration of ecosystems on World Environment Day on Saturday 5 June. The day will also launch the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration which will run until 2030. The mission: revive billions of hectares of forest, farmland, ocean floors and everything in between.

To learn more about ecosystem restoration, browse through the United Nation's playbook -- "A practical guide to healing the planet".

There are hundreds of official events starting on Monday 31 May and ending on Saturday 5 June. From restoring urban spaces to implementing "climate-resilient reforestation", the line-up has something for every interest in every region of the world.

The rest of the week...

On Monday 31 May, historian Rachel Sandwell will present her paper "The Impasses of Politics: Sexual Violence and the ANC in Exile" during a seminar hosted by the Wits Institute for Social and Economic research. The paper unpacks how violence is framed as either...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.