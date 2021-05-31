South Africa: Samwu Demands Investigation Into Abuse Allegations

31 May 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Marecia Damons

Members of the South African Municipal Workers' Union (SAMWU) have accused the City of Cape Town of intimidating shop stewards, unfair treatment and racial discrimination.

A small group of SAMWU members marched to the Civic Centre on Saturday. According to a statement, the march comes after a recent SAMWU council meeting where members gave "numerous examples" of "unnecessary attacks on shop stewards in the form of warnings and disciplinary steps" by the City.

SAMWU wants the Mayor and the City Manager to investigate several allegations of abuse and discrimination including a case where a female shop steward in Wynberg was allegedly locked up for two hours in her manager's office, a senior law enforcement officer in Mitchells Plain who was allegedly selling confiscated items; and an incident where a shop steward was allegedly manhandled by security on the instruction of management.

SAMWU secretary Mikel Khumalo said, "The City has not transformed because we are sitting with issues of racial discrimination where workers are treated differently at the workplace based on the colour of their skin.

Regional SAMWU chairperson Mzoxolo Miselo, said that the number of shop stewards facing disciplinary action was increasing, with more than ten of them facing charges of gross misconduct and insubordination.

The memorandum was received by a City official. The City was given seven days to respond to SAMWU's demands. The City did not respond to our request for comment by the time of publication.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.