South Africa: Couple Granted Bail After Appearing in Court On Holiday Scam Charges

Megasen Roland Chetty (38) and Sarasvathi Belinda Pillay (47) appeared before the Durban Magistrates' Court on 28 May 2021 for charges of fraud. They were each granted a bail of R5 000-00. The matter was remanded to 7 July 2021 in the Durban Magistrates' Court.

Their court appearance follows a string of fraud cases that were committed since February 2018 until October 2019. The suspects were positively linked to 14 counts of fraud that they had committed at different areas like Chatsworth, Phoenix, Malvern, Town Hill, Tongaat and other areas. Their modus operandi was to promise people to secure discounted holidays abroad and locally. The total amount of cash that was defrauded is R900 000-00. The dockets opened were transferred to the Provincial Commercial Crime Investigation for further investigation. On the morning of 28 May 2021, the suspects were arrested and they have appeared in court.

We are also appealing to other people who are victims of the similar scam to contact the investigating officer Constable Durugiah on 082 334 8454.