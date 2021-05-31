South Africa: National Commissioner Khehla Sitole Signs Off On Top Cop Jeremy Vearey's Dismissal in Police Disciplinary Battle

31 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Caryn Dolley

Last week a disciplinary meeting against Vearey, over Facebook posts he made, concluded with the recommendation he be dismissed. Sitole subsequently signed off on it.

One of the country's top gangbusting police officers, Major-General Jeremy Vearey, will now have to fight to try to keep his job in the police service.

Last week it emerged that a disciplinary meeting chaired by Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga found him guilty of misconduct relating to eight Facebook posts he made between December 2020 and February 2021.

She recommended that he be dismissed.

Daily Maverick has seen a notice in terms of the police's discipline regulations, in which Ntshinga says he should be dismissed.

Sitole signed the notice on Friday.

A typed section of it said: "By the virtue of the power vested in me, in terms of... the South African Police Service Discipline Regulations, 2016, I General Khehla John Sitole hereby confirm the following."

This was followed by handwriting saying "Dismissal confirmed" and Sitole's signature.

It is understood the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union is dealing with the matter on Vearey's behalf and it has been referred to the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said last...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.