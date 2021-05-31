South Africa: National Commissioner Khehla Sitole Signs Off On Top Cop Jeremy Vearey's Dismissal in Police Disciplinary Battle

analysis

Last week a disciplinary meeting against Vearey, over Facebook posts he made, concluded with the recommendation he be dismissed. Sitole subsequently signed off on it.

One of the country's top gangbusting police officers, Major-General Jeremy Vearey, will now have to fight to try to keep his job in the police service.

Last week it emerged that a disciplinary meeting chaired by Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga found him guilty of misconduct relating to eight Facebook posts he made between December 2020 and February 2021.

She recommended that he be dismissed.

Daily Maverick has seen a notice in terms of the police's discipline regulations, in which Ntshinga says he should be dismissed.

Sitole signed the notice on Friday.

A typed section of it said: "By the virtue of the power vested in me, in terms of... the South African Police Service Discipline Regulations, 2016, I General Khehla John Sitole hereby confirm the following."

This was followed by handwriting saying "Dismissal confirmed" and Sitole's signature.

It is understood the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union is dealing with the matter on Vearey's behalf and it has been referred to the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said last...