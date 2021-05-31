South Africa: Police Seek Identity of Murdered Woman - Gqeberha

31 May 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Detectives at SAPS Bethelsdorp are urgently seeking the community's assistance in tracing the next of kin and identifying the body of a female, found murdered this morning, in Booysens Park.

It is alleged that at about 06:50, the body of an unknown female was found by a passer-by in Nooigedaght Street in Booysens Park. The woman sustained two stab wounds (in the neck and cheek).

The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder is unknown at this stage. No arrest has been made. Police are investigating a case of murder.

The deceased is an african female between the ages of 19 and 23 years old. She was wearing a peach/pink jersey, black takkies and a grey skirt.

Anyone who can assist police in identifying the woman or may know her next of kin or may know of the circumstances of her murder is asked to contact Detective Constable Alyssa Goldman on 082 077 9086 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

