Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Six Local Cases Recorded

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded six local cases of COVID-19 during the night.

The six cases were detected as a result of the ongoing Contact Tracing exercise. Four cases were already in quarantine and were tested positive on Day 0.

The patients are from the following regions: Mesnil (2), Quatre Bornes (2), Bambous (1), Curepipe (1).

601 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

565 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.

139 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

8 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Number of active cases at the local level: 124.

Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued this afternoon.