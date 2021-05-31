Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Six Local Cases Recorded

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded six local cases of COVID-19 during the night.
The six cases were detected as a result of the ongoing Contact Tracing exercise. Four cases were already in quarantine and were tested positive on Day 0.
The patients are from the following regions: Mesnil (2), Quatre Bornes (2), Bambous (1), Curepipe (1).
601 patients considered cured have returned home.
Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:
565 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.
139 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).
37 cases recorded following targeted screening.
8 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Number of active cases at the local level: 124.
Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued this afternoon.