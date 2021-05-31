Mauritius: New Tobacco Cessation Clinic Inaugurated in Black River

press release

A new Tobacco Cessation Clinic was inaugurated, today, at Dr Yves Cantin Community Hospital in Black River, by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, in the context of World No Tobacco Day 2021. The theme for this year is Commit to quit. A video clip and a poster were also launched on this occasion.

The Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, the World Health Organisation Representative in Mauritius, Dr Laurent Musango, as well as other eminent personalities were present at the event.

In a statement, Minister Jagutpal highlighted that there were previously seven Tobacco Cessation Clinics around the island and the one inaugurated in Black River will enable medical staff to better help persons in the region who want to quit smoking. All facilities and necessary counselling will be available at the clinic so as to encourage and enable people who have the will to quit smoking to do so, he remarked.

Moreover, Dr Jagutpal pointed out that, each year in Mauritius, there are more than 1 000 persons who pass away due to health problems directly linked with tobacco, such as cardiovascular diseases and different types of cancers. He indicated that, as there is currently a rejuvenation in the Mauritian smoking population, his Ministry is currently working on regulations, in particular concerning cigarette packaging, so as to make them less appealing to discourage citizens from smoking.

For his part, Minister Ganoo commended the Ministry of Health and Wellness for having inaugurated a new Tobacco Cessation Clinic as the inhabitants of the nearby regions will now be able to avail of the services of professionals to quit smoking. He further appealed to inhabitants of Black River, the youth in particular, to be more health conscious while staying away from tobacco, and to make full use of the facilities at their disposal so as to quit smoking.

As for Dr Musango, he stated that this new Tobacco Cessation Clinic will respond to the needs of the population in the region. He emphasised that quitting smoking is mainly an individual responsibility, as Government can put necessary facilities in place but smokers must have the will to quit above all. He also stressed that Government must find a way to combat the illicit sale of cigarettes and advertising from tobacco manufacturers who are now targeting a younger population.