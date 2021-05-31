Mauritius: French Ambassador Meets Blue Economy Minister

press release

The Ambassador of the Republic of France to Mauritius, Mrs Florence Caussé-Tissier, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo, this morning, in Port-Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, Minister Sudheer Maudhoo underlined that he discussed with the Ambassador, the various partnerships that Mauritius shares with France, in particular those of the Agence française de développement (AFD). 'We took stock and reviewed all existing projects, and discussed the elaboration of additional ones', he stated.

The Minister also pointed out that discussions focused on maritime security and the surveillance of our economic zone and how the Commission de l'océan Indien (COI) can offer assistance to Mauritius.

Another topic of discussion includes the assistance of France to back up efforts for the protection and restoration of our marine diversity, he added.

As for the French Ambassador, she indicated that discussions focused on issues for which both countries have a common interest ranging from bilateral relations to those of regional concerns.

She recalled that France is now presiding the COI, and endeavours to bring forth issues relating to the blue economy, and work in collaboration with all Member States.

As regards our bilateral relations with Mauritius, she added, France is looking forward to continue the collaboration within the existing dynamism and synergy, and work on key issues in particular in the post-COVID-19 context, including maritime security and surveillance, fishing and related socioeconomic, environmental and climatic issues.