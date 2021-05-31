Mauritius: French Ambassador Meets Blue Economy Minister

31 May 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ambassador of the Republic of France to Mauritius, Mrs Florence Caussé-Tissier, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo, this morning, in Port-Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, Minister Sudheer Maudhoo underlined that he discussed with the Ambassador, the various partnerships that Mauritius shares with France, in particular those of the Agence française de développement (AFD). 'We took stock and reviewed all existing projects, and discussed the elaboration of additional ones', he stated.

The Minister also pointed out that discussions focused on maritime security and the surveillance of our economic zone and how the Commission de l'océan Indien (COI) can offer assistance to Mauritius.

Another topic of discussion includes the assistance of France to back up efforts for the protection and restoration of our marine diversity, he added.

As for the French Ambassador, she indicated that discussions focused on issues for which both countries have a common interest ranging from bilateral relations to those of regional concerns.

She recalled that France is now presiding the COI, and endeavours to bring forth issues relating to the blue economy, and work in collaboration with all Member States.

As regards our bilateral relations with Mauritius, she added, France is looking forward to continue the collaboration within the existing dynamism and synergy, and work on key issues in particular in the post-COVID-19 context, including maritime security and surveillance, fishing and related socioeconomic, environmental and climatic issues.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.