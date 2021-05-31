Namibia: New City of Windhoek Junior Mayor Elected

31 May 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Lesley Shetukana from Dawid Bensuidenhout was elected as City of Windhoek Junior Mayor during the election held on 28 May. Shetukana emerged victorious from a list of nine other candidates from difference schools in the Khomas region, who were competing for the position.

The City of Wlindlhoek said in a statement that Shetukana will be deputised by Ngeje Kavita from Chiarman Mao Zedong High School, Petrus Shivaye from Mount View High School will serve as Secretary while Wheeler Berhane from Amazing Kids Private School will be the Treasurer.

"The learners will serve in these positions for a period of two years and the programme's aim is to equip the apprentices with knowledge on the operations of the local authorities and empower them to participate in civic projects, which support their communities," they added.

The Windhoek Junior Council has a total of 80 members from all 40 schools in the Khomas region including private and special schools and each school has a Junior Council representative and another serving as an understudy.

The programme was established in 1999 as a leadership mentorship initiative targeting Grade 11 learners with the aim of molding them into future leaders.

