Namibia: Windhoek Municipality Approves Grant for the Upgrading of Gammams Waste Water Treatment Plant

31 May 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The City of Windhoek recently accepted a grant from Kreditanstalt Für Wiederaufbau (KFW) Bank for the upgrading of the Gammams waste water treatment plant.

The City at their recent council sitting noted that the grant from the KFW Bank is a non-repayable grant funding of approximately N$10.96 million for expert services within the framework of the project Securing Windhoek Water Supply II.

The Gammams Waste Water Treatment Plant was initially designed for a treatment capacity of 28,000 cubic metres per day, however this capacity has now been exceeded to 50,000 per day during peak time.

"Therefore, there is a need for expansion or upgrade to accommodate current demand and future development within its catchment area," they added.

According to the municipality the design and development of waste water treatment plants is a specialized field and development projects of this nature are limited.

"Therefore to ensure that these expert services are available to us for the duration of the project, the financiers proposed supporting the City of Windhoek's Project Implementation Unit through Grant financing to procure these services and complement the existing expertise in the Project Implementation Unit," they added.

A ministerial approval will be obtained in terms of section 30 (1) (2) (I) of the Local Authorities Act, 1992 (Act 23 of 1992) as amended for the grant financing from KFW Bank before signing the agreement.

