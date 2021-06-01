Nigeria: Seven Soldiers Killed, Five Injured As Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Troops

31 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

The incident occurred on Monday while the soldiers were returning from Marti, a town in Borno State to Maiduguri, the state capital.

At least seven soldiers of the Nigerian Army have been killed by an improvised explosive device planted by Boko Haram terrorists, in Borno state, Nort-east Nigeria, PREMIUM TIMES can exclusively report.

The latest attack came less than a week after the appointment of a new Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya.

Mr Yahaya, a major general, was appointed last Thursday following the death of the former army chief, Ibrahim Attahiru, in a plane crash recently.

According to sources familiar with the situation, a senior military officer and four other soldiers were severely injured by the explosive.

The incident , which occurred at about 10:15am on Monday , is one amongst the many traps the terrorists have used against the military, security sources said.

The officer, a colonel, whose name was not given, was said to have been on his way from Marti, a town in Borno State to the state capital, Maiduguri, together with his 11 soldiers in a gun truck.

The wounded personnel were later moved to a military hospital in Maiduguri.

Serial Attacks

Troops of the Nigerian Armed forces have suffered many attacks from the Boko Haram terrorists.

Groups like Boko Haram and the Islamic State's West Africa Province have terrorised Nigeria's North-east geopolitical zone for more than a decade.

This has led to the death of thousands of soldiers and civilians and has displaced thousands of residents.

Despite repeated attacks on troops and vulnerable citizens, the government has continued to claim that the terrorists have been defeated.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

