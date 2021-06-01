Nigeria: Kebbi Boat Mishap - 92 Dead Bodies Recovered So Far

Eleven additional bodies of the victims of last Wednesday's boat mishap in Warra town of Ngaski local government area of Kebbi state have been recovered.

On Saturday, Governor Atiku Bagudu said a total of 81 dead bodies had been recovered, majority of whom were residents of Warra town.

A resident of Warra, Mallam Jabir, said the additional dead bodies were recovered in two neighbouring villages of Warra.

According to him, some of the recovered bodies had to be buried in the river because they had decomposed badly.

He said the corpses were tied to a rope attached with a heavy stone so that they could be well deposited under the water.

According to him, search team is still making progress with the hope that those that couldn't float over the water would be seen.

"Some of the dead bodies recovered on Sunday and Monday in the morning they had decomposed beyond carrying out any Islamic funeral rites on them. They had to be buried inside the water. They were tied down with a heavy stone that will bar them from floating."