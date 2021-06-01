Nigeria/Cameroon: 7 Super Eagles Withdraw From Cameroon Friendly

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr is afraid of the cancellation of the double-header against Cameroon because of player withdrawals.

Out of the 24 players summoned for the outings in Austria on June 4 and 8, seven players have informed the national team coach of their inability to make the trip due to injuries.

The injured players are Victor Osimhen, Crotone's Simy Nwankwo, Porto's Zaidu Sanusi, West Brom's Semi Ajayi, Fulham's Ola Aina, Benfica's Tyronne Ebuehi and Hoffenheim's Kevin Akpoguma.

Rohr's hopes of preparing the Super Eagles for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with this month's friendlies now hinges on a selected few who are still in England otherwise the Cameroon friendly might be called off.

"I don't know if they can cancel, I only know that I have a maximum of 18 players. If the players from England, William (Troost-Ekong), Kelechi, Ndidi and Iwobi can come, then maybe we play but I have no substitutes and there is no chance to get other players," Rohr told ESPN.

"But if they cannot play because they have to go into quarantine, then we cannot make it.

"My problem now is that I hope that we will have 18 players to arrive."