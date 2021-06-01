Nigeria/Cameroon: 7 Super Eagles Withdraw From Cameroon Friendly

1 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr is afraid of the cancellation of the double-header against Cameroon because of player withdrawals.

Out of the 24 players summoned for the outings in Austria on June 4 and 8, seven players have informed the national team coach of their inability to make the trip due to injuries.

The injured players are Victor Osimhen, Crotone's Simy Nwankwo, Porto's Zaidu Sanusi, West Brom's Semi Ajayi, Fulham's Ola Aina, Benfica's Tyronne Ebuehi and Hoffenheim's Kevin Akpoguma.

Rohr's hopes of preparing the Super Eagles for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with this month's friendlies now hinges on a selected few who are still in England otherwise the Cameroon friendly might be called off.

"I don't know if they can cancel, I only know that I have a maximum of 18 players. If the players from England, William (Troost-Ekong), Kelechi, Ndidi and Iwobi can come, then maybe we play but I have no substitutes and there is no chance to get other players," Rohr told ESPN.

"But if they cannot play because they have to go into quarantine, then we cannot make it.

"My problem now is that I hope that we will have 18 players to arrive."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
South African Health Minister in Storm of Corruption Allegations
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
ECOWAS Suspends Mali After Coup Within a Coup

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.