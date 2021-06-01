Kenya: Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye Starts State Visit to Kenya

31 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ondari Ogega

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye has arrived in Kenya for a two-day state visit to the country.

President Ndayishimiye landed at the Kisumu International Airport Monday morning aboard a Kenya Airways flight.

During his visit, he will join President Uhuru Kenyatta and other dignitaries for Madaraka Day celebrations which will be held the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu.

The Burundian leader is accompanied by First Lady Angeline Ndayubaha.

The trip to Kenya marks his continued opening up, a policy that runs counter to that of his predecessor Pierre Nkurunziza, who died last year without making a foreign trip in five years.

The late Nkurunziza had faced a coup attempt on his last visit to Dar es Salaam.

President Ndayishimiye has made four foreign trips already, including a state visit to Equatorial Guinea and visits to Tanzania and Uganda, just eight months after he took over.

