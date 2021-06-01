Kenya: Prisons Cage Defending Champs Ulinzi in Netball League Opener

Kenya Prisons netball team made clear their intentions of reclaiming the national league title when they beat defending champions Ulinzi 43-30 in thier first match of the season at Ivona Primary School grounds, Vihiga County at the weekend.

Prisons, who reaffirmed their superiority over their bitter rivals, also put the icing on the cake with a 37-25 victory over Ulinzi to claim the first edition of the late Peggy Ajusa Cup in an entertaining match at the same venue in Sunday, in this tournament that attracted 15 teams.

Prisons coach Everlyne Cherono was over the moon, reaping the benefits of her well planned recruitment with Beatrice Wambui, Lydia Nyapere, Terry Othuon and Irene Anyango, who were recruited last season, playing a pivotal role.

Other matches of the late Peggy Ajusa Cup saw Prisons beat St Johns 40-21 and Young Stats, a team formed by KNF fixtures Secretary Joseph Makau comprising of school leavers, 28-20.

Ulinzi beat St Johns 36-18 and Young Stars 27-20 in other entertaining matches to finish second, while Young Stars were third and St Johns fourth.

Executive Vihiga netball team were crowned the late Peggy Ajusa Cip division one champions after beating Sofia netball club from Homabay 32-28 in a tough final, while Kobala Secondary School made mince meat of Namasoli Secondary School and Shikoko Secondary School, easilly dismissing them to win the schools' category title.

Kenya Netball Federation Secretary General Millicent Busolo said the tournament was also used to select the national team for the Africa championships set for Namibia later this month.

"We are very happy to be back after a temporary break due to suspension of sports by the government over coronavirus fears and would want to thank teams for turning up in large numbers and giving the federation a wide range of selection for the provisional squad of the national team," Busolo said.

Also present at the two-day event was Kenya Netball Federation chairperson Emmaculate Kabudha, who promised to ensure more tournament's are held across the 47 counties to help in the spread and development of the game.