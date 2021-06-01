Nigeria Info, Wazobia Win Euro 2020 Broadcast Rights

In a bid to create a quality sport-broadcasting experience for Nigerians, leading-media firms, Nigeria Info and Wazobia Max, under the auspices of AIM Group, have been awarded the broadcast rights from the official UEFA-licensed owner in Nigeria, Media Business Solutions (MBS), to freely air the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament across the country.

The competition would be broadcast across Wazobia FM, Arewa Radio, Cool FM Kano, and Wazobia Max both in English and selected local languages, including Pidgin English, Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba, in order to cater for the sporting needs of a wide-spectrum of Nigerians.

Commenting on the ground-breaking development, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info, Arewa Radio, Serge Noujain, described the partnership as one that would further strengthen the love Nigerians have for the game of football.

"We as a leading brand understand that most Nigerians are genuinely passionate about the game of football. That is why we have taken it upon ourselves to go a step further after the acquisition of the World Cup 2018 Russia broadcast rights by partnering the MBS to freely broadcast the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament in a unique Nigerian style.

"This partnership helps to reaffirm the position of Nigeria Info, Wazobia FM, Arewa radio, and Wazobia Max as the home of the biggest international football offering across the Nigerian-media space," he enthused.

Complementing the statement of the CEO, the General Manager, Corporate Communications of the radio group, Femi Obong-Daniels said, "We as a top-notch broadcast brand have taken a massive move to provide Nigerians with a premium sport coverage. We have done it before. We are doing it again and we do not know how to stop this upward trajectory we have found ourselves to be on. We are sure there are more to come as our precious partnership with MBS is just the beginning.

"To catch every moment of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, live broadcasts would commence from June 11, 2021, to July 7, 2021, across our stations nationwide," he concluded.