Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Two Positive Tests Detected Out of 489 Pcr Tests

31 May 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has carried out 489 PCR tests as at 17 00 hours this afternoon.

Two positive results have been recorded. Both patients were identified through ongoing Contact Tracing exercises and were places in a quarantine centre.

603 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

569 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

139 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

8 deaths attributed to COVID-19 (7 local cases and 1 imported case)

Number of active cases at the local level: 126.

Further details will be provided in a communiqué tomorrow.

