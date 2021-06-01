Mauritius: Exports for the First Quarter of 2021 Reach Rs 9.43 Billion

press release

Exports for the first quarter of 2021 amounted to Rs 9.43 billion as compared to Rs 9.53 billion for the first quarter of 2020. A decrease of 1.0% has been noted in January to March 2021 compared to the same period last year.

These figures were released, this morning, by the Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, at a press conference on the performance of the Export Oriented Enterprises (EOE) sector for the first quarter of 2021, held at the Air Mauritius Building in Port Louis.

He said that in 2020, the EOE sector contributed 4.1% to the Gross Domestic Value. The sector comprises 235 companies and created 36,736 jobs including 17,716 expatriates, he added.

Mr Bholah recalled that according to a study by the International Monetary Fund, World Economic Outlook (April 2021), our major markets experienced a recession in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a recovery is expected this year, with the easing out of the lockdown, the vaccination campaign, and an increase in economic activities in our traditional markets, he said.

Markets and sub-sectors

As regards markets, the minister said that during the first quarter of 2021, an increase in exports to the following destinations was observed: South Africa: 33.5% (due to an increase in exports of trousers); Great Britain: 19.9% (due to an increase in exports of fish); and France: 5.9% (due to an increase in exports of watch bands and accessories).

He pointed out that the textile and clothing sector has seen a decline of 3.1% from Rs 4.65 billion in January to March 2021 against Rs 4.8 billion for the same period in 2020. This decline is mainly attributed to the closure of a major operator, Esquel Ltd.

A decline of 43.1% (Rs 488 million from January to March 2021 against Rs 858 million for the corresponding period in 3020) was noted in the jewellery and precious stones sector. In the fish and fish products sector, a slight increase of 0.7% from Rs 2.58 billion in January to March 2021 was noted against Rs 2.56 billion in January to March 2020.

The medical equipment sector, on the other hand, witnessed an increase of 28.2% from Rs 277 million from January to March 2021 compared to Rs 216 million for the corresponding period in 2020. A 35.4% increase was also noted in the watch sector (Rs 218 million from January to March 2021 compared to Rs 161 million for the same period in 2020).