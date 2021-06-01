Malawi: Bushiri Donates K10m to School-Feeding Programme for the Rural Poor

31 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

"I have a duty as a citizen to support the good works that our government is doing."

Charismatic and benevolent flamboyant preacher, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has made yet another robust contribution to the education sector in Malawi by donating K10 million to a project aimed at providing free meals to disadvantaged primary school pupils in rural areas of the country in a bid to help in fighting malnutrition and increase enrolment.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader made the donation Friday to an organisation called Savers from the Heart, which is implementing a K43 million project of providing free-meals to school-going pupils in the rural areas across the country.

Asked why he made the gesture, Prophet Bushiri said, as a man of God, he gives because God commands His people to do so.

He added that, he also gives because our government is encouraging us, citizens, to take part in any development work in the country.

"I have a duty as a citizen to support the good works that our government is doing. Together, we can and we will achieve a lot. Lets support each other," said Bushiri.

Savers From The Heart executive director, Eve Chirambo hailed Bushiri for his good heart and for the timely donation, saying it will go a long way to help implement their project.

Several other organisations and individuals took part in the fundraising and among others, included banks, such as National Bank, MyBucks, FDH Bank and Standard Bank.

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe Nsinja South, Francis Belekanyama also attended the event which was dictated by glamour and grandeur.

Apparently, Prophet Bushiri is no stranger in charitable works, particularly in supporting the education and food security sectors in the country.

For the past 6 years, he has been instrumental in providing free maize across the country.

In some occasions, Bushiri could also intervene on the market and sale heavily subsided maize to local people.

In education, two months ago, Prophet Bushiri handed over to government a modern secondary school in Rumphi.

So far, Bushiri has over 200 learners on his bursary scheme in different secondary schools and colleges in the country.

John Mwendemanga, a resident of Kawale, Lilongwe, said: "Love him or hate him, but prophet Bushiri is kind and always support those in need.

"I am one of those who used to have a negative attitude against Bushiri and I used to hate him with passion but after sometime examining what he stands for and what he does for the poor especially in the remote areas I realised that my hatred was misplaced."

Mwendemanga added that it is time, as a country, we need to embrace Bushiri as our own and with him move forward. A person who supports people to be educated is a person who wants the country to have great citizens in the future.

