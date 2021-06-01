Tanzania/Angola: Angolan Winger Carlinhos Leaves Yanga On Mutual Agreement

Dar es Salaam — Yanga SC winger, Carlos Sternio Fernandez 'Carlinhos' has left the country to return to Angola after terminating his contract with the Jangwani club.

Yanga has confirmed they have reached an agreement to terminate the contract with Carlinhos after the discussions based on a wide range of issues.

It is also stated he has been requesting to leave the club after failing to adjust the environment in the country.

A source within the club who did not want to be named, has said 'the player had previously sent a letter twice demanding to leave, but last week he sent for the third time, Yanga bosses saw it suitable to allow him leave'.

"Today if he gets a flight then will return to his home, he has been requesting to leave because he failed to cope with country's environment at last the club's hierarchy has granted him his wish."

The source added: There was a time he said couldn't stay away from his wife, but he never stopped bringing reasons demanding to leave.

Despite his famous registration and reception on the day he arrived, Angolan player Carlinhos has not been part of the team's first team squad due to several injuries that plagued his stay at Jangwani.

The source also states that Yanga has inserted a clause that makes it difficult for Carlinhos to join another club in Tanzania in the next four seasons.

"Yanga have set up a compensation fee of US dollars 200,000 (Sh460 million) if he will return to the other club within the four-year period.

Angolan player, signed for the Jangwani giants from Angola Premier League side Interclube on August 25, 2020.